Football Game With Lincoln Southeast and Gretna Cancelled Due To COVID-19

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 15)–Thursday night’s high school football game between Lincoln Southeast and Gretna has been cancelled “out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases,” Lincoln Public Schools said in a news release to KFOR.
LPS released a statement on behalf of both athletic departments, saying “We feel this is in the best interest of all students and their families. Students on both teams have worked especially hard to get to this point, and we don’t want to jeopardize any opportunities for post-season play.”
The game will not be rescheduled.
The cancellation may be related to a surge of coronavirus cases reported at Gretna High School traced back to a large gathering on Oct. 3. Omaha TV station WOWT reports that Gretna school officials said a parent “hosted a non-school sanctioned homecoming party that has revealed 40 positive cases so far.”
Gretna school officials say there will be free testing for their students on Friday and are asking parents to sign kids up and fill out mass testing consent forms.
Testing is not mandatory, according to the school district.