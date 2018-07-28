Football/Fall Right Around The Corner!

Some of you may know already, but to the people who don’t know I love football and fall weather. I’m ready for hoodie weather and the leaves to begin to change their hue. I’m super pumped about this upcoming Husker football season. I think the team is going to surprise a lot of people this year and maybe upset someone no one thought they could beat! Fall camp start on Aug. 1st. and the first game is Sept. 1st vs Akron. What do think the score is going to be for the first game?

Don’t forget to get tickets to some of the upcoming shows! There are going to be 7 concerts in 11 days these upcoming weeks. Don’t miss your chance!