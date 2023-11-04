FOOTBALL: Elkhorn South holds off Lincoln East in Class A Quarterfinal Round

OMAHA–(KFOR Nov. 3)–There were chances for the Lincoln East football team to capitalize in Friday night’s Class A State Playoff quarterfinal game against Elkhorn South.

But the Spartans greatest opportunity went awry down four in the fourth quarter after losing a fumble and the Storm managed to hold on late to a 24-19 victory, giving Elkhorn South a match up with No. 2 Millard South next Friday night in the semifinals.

The Storm (10-1) led 17-13 early in the fourth quarter, when they were forced to punt. After getting the ball into Elkhorn South territory, East went to their ground game and as Wyoming commit Dash Bauman was carrying the ball through tackles, he fumbled the ball and it was recovered at the Storm 37-yard line. Five plays and 63-yards later, running back Brady Bousquet scored on a three-yard run to put Elkhorn South up 24-13.

East (7-4) then drove 91-yards on the next drive and capped it with Jeter Worthley’s 1-yard touchdown run. Worthley was stopped at the goal line on the two-point conversion.

On the ensuing kick, it looked like the Spartans recovered the on-side kick. After uncovering the pile, it was Elkhorn South’s Dylan Kingston that recovered the football but the Spartans forced the Storm to punt. In the final 1:51 of the game, East was unable to get any gains or pass completions and were stymied by Elkhorn South’s defense.

Brody Parks managed to get Elkhorn South on the scoreboard with 39-yard field goal with 11:09 i remaining in the second quarter for a 3-0 lead. Then with just over four minutes left in the first half, Bauman broke free with an 18-yard touchdown run that briefly gave East a 7-3 lead.

Bousquet helped Elkhorn South respond with a 1-yard touchdown run for East to give the Storm a 10-7 lead with 53 seconds left before halftime. Nehe then connected on a 48-yard field goal as time ran out in the first half.

Elkhorn South went ahead in the third quarter off a 12-play, 80-yard drive when Bousquet scored on a 2-yard run. East got as close as four, when Nehe booted a 30-yard field goal that pulled the Spartans back to within four.

Click the link below to hear the podcast of the game.

Class A Football Quarterfinal: Lincoln East at Elkhorn South 11-3-23