FOOTBALL: East, Southeast, North Star and Parkview are Among Lincoln Area Playoff Teams

LINCOLN—(KFOR, Oct. 21)—The NSAA State High School Football Playoff pairings were released Saturday morning with seven Lincoln metro teams included in four classes.

In Class A, Lincoln Southeast is the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 seed Lincoln East next Friday, Oct. 27 at Seacrest Field. The game will be carried on KFOR. Meanwhile, Lincoln North Star is the 15th-seed and plays at No. 2 Millard South.

The Class B bracket has undefeated Waverly as the No. 2-seed and hosting Ralston next Friday at Viking Stadium. Norris is the No. 9 seed and plays at eighth-seeded Grand Island Northwest.

Malcolm is the No. 5 seed in the Class C2 bracket and will host 12th-seed Chase County.

The Six-Man bracket features defending state champion Parkview Christian hosting Cody-Kilgore.

