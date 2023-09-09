FOOTBALL: East Capitalizes On Big Plays to Defeat Southwest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–Coming off a double-overtime win last week against Lincoln Southeast, the Lincoln East football team faced another city team on Friday night with a statement to make.

It it was proven in the second quarter.

The Spartans rolled to a 28-7 victory over Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on KFOR.

East (2-1) managed to capitalize by mixing up their passing game with a ground attack. Quarterback Jeter Worthley’s 18-yard touchdown run with 5:52 left in the first quarter got the Spartans on the board first.

After Southwest tied the game at 7 off a 2-yard touchdown run from junior running back Austin Traudt, East then managed use the ground attack. Wyoming commit Dash Bauman scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:43 left in the second quarter to give the Spartans a 14-7 lead. Following a Southwest punt with under 30 seconds left, East decided to go with one more play before halftime and Worthley found Bauman on a 69-yard touchdown pass for a 21-7 lead.

When Southwest (1-2) turned the ball over on downs in the third quarter, East marched 62 yards and capped off the drive with Bauman’s 7-yard touchdown run for what turned out to be the final score.

Offensively, Southwest freshman quarterback Brockston Teply completed 12 of 17 passes for 104 yards and one interception.

