FOOTBALL: Early Fumble Allows East to Take Control Over Northeast

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–A fumble on the opening kickoff from Lincoln Northeast allowed Lincoln East to capitalize early enroute to a 42-7 Spartan victory in high school football Thursday night at Seacrest Field that aired on KFOR.

Wyoming commit Dash Bauman took a swing pass for a 5-yard touchdown from Jeter Worthley a few plays later for an early 7-0 East lead. After the Spartans took a 14-0 lead on another touchdown run from Bauman, Troy Peltz ran the ball for a 3-yard touchdown run to extend the East advantage to 21-0.

The Spartans (3-1) turned the ball over on towns to Northeast, but East forced the Rockets on a three-and-out. That soon led to another scoring drive, as Worthley threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide-receiver Owen Laessig to give the Spartans a 28-0 lead heading into halftime.

East then went up 35-0 early in the third quarter when Worthley threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Laessig. The final scoring drive for the Spartans came on a long touchdown run from Noah Burhoop.

Northeast (0-4) avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Landon Hoff found receiver Jacian Brown on a 16-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes remaining.

Football: Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast Sept. 14, 2023.