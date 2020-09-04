Food Truck Worker Assaulted In Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 4)–Somewhere between 15 to 20 people were seen attacking a 28-year-old food truck worker in downtown Lincoln on Thursday night, taking off with the victim’s cellphone.
This happened on the Melichar 66 lot at 9th and “P”. According to Police Officer Erin Spilker says the victim was taking her break, when the group of people showed up and attacked her. Nothing taken from the food truck and no arrests have been made, according to Spilker.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Video surveillance was going to be looked at by investigators to get an idea on who may have been involved. If you know anything about this attack, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.