FOO for You!

The Foo Fighters officially returned to the stage Tuesday night for their first show in over a year.
They performed for about 600 vaccinated fans at the Canyon Club in Los Angeles.
The 23-song setlist included material from the new album Medicine at Midnight.
But, Dave Grohl and company also unleashed the likes of “Times Like These,” “My Hero,” “Learn To Fly,” and “Best Of You.”
For the encore, fans were treated to “Making a Fire” and “Everlong.”
1. Times Like These
2. No Son Of Mine
3. The Pretender
4. Learn To Fly
5. Run
6. The Sky Is a Neighborhood
7. Shame Shame
8. Rope
9. My Hero
10. These Days
11. Medicine At Midnight (live debut)
12. Walk
13. Somebody To Love (Queen cover)
14. All My Life
15. Arlandria
16. Cloudspotter
17. Breakout
18. Skin And Bones
19. This Is A Call
20. Aurora
21. Best Of You
Encore:
22. Making A Fire
23. Everlong