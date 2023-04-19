Follow Spiritbox into “The Void” with new single

Spiritbox has shared a new single called “The Void.”

The Canadian metallers previously premiered the track live on their ongoing North American headlining tour, which kicked off earlier in April. You can now listen to the official studio version via digital outlets.

“The Void” follows Spiritbox’s 2021 album Eternal Blue and their 2022 Rotoscope EP.

Spiritbox’s tour, which marks their first full North American headlining outing, concludes May 10 in Minneapolis. The group is also playing the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

