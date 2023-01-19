FLYING M Guitar!

Metallica is raising money for charity.

The band has unveiled the Flying M, a custom, one-of-a-kind electric guitar, that will be raffled off to support their All Within My Hands foundation.

It features the signatures of each Metallica member and has a Metallica ‘M’ on the wing of each side of the guitar, as well as a 12th-fret Metallica sawblade inlay.

The guitar was crafted by Highline Guitars’ Chris Monck and the team at Inventables.

It will be winnable via donations made to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation.