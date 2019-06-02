Fly Your Flags At Half Staff

Please join President Donald J. Trump and Governor Pete Ricketts in flying flags half staff to honor the tragedy in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Flags will be flown at half staff until sunset Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

12 people were killed on Friday in a mass shooting. Those who died included 11 city employees who served Virginia Beach for more than 150 years total. City officials honored the victims in a somber slideshow shared Saturday, the same day the assailant was identified. The gunman was an engineer with the city’s utilities department. He was killed during a gun battle with police. Four people were injured in the shooting and three remain in critical condition.