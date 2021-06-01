Flowerday Announces Re-Election Campaign for Lancaster County Board
(KFOR NEWS June 1, 2021) LINCOLN – Lancaster County Commissioner, Sean Flowerday, is running for re-election to his District 1 seat.
“I’m proud of my work to protect the health of people in Lancaster County throughout the pandemic and to strengthen our local economy through green energy development,” said Flowerday, “I am committed to fighting for my friends and neighbors here in the district where I was raised and where my family makes our home.”
Flowerday has served on the Lancaster County Board since his election in 2018, including serving as Chairman of the Board and as a member of the Board of Health throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.
Flowerday, a Democrat, attended Lincoln Public Schools (Hartley Elementary, Everett Elementary, Lefler Middle School, Lincoln High School and Lincoln Southeast High School) and graduated from Southeast Community College with a degree in Fire Protection Technology and as a certified Emergency Medical Technician. He’s worked in the criminal justice system, the child welfare system and currently serves as an aide in the Nebraska Legislature.
Flowerday lives in central Lincoln with his fiancée Kate Bolz. They are scheduled to marry later this summer and are
starting a family through adoption.
READ MORE: Three Finalists Announced For One Book–One Lincoln