Flood Watch Remains In Effect

6.18 inches of rain were recorded in Lincoln, officially, between Friday night and Tuesday noon. When Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver took the microphone to brief reporters late Tuesday afternoon he first raised optimism:

“We anticipate little rain for the rest of today, up until about midnight.”

That outlook changed a few seconds later, however, as Davidsaver reminded the public that a Flood Watch will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“After midnight, through mid-morning tomorrow (Wednesday) unfortunately we could see an additional one to three inches of rainfall.”

Public Safety Director Tom Casady said those living in low lying areas that normally flood during heavy rains, particularly along Salt Creek, should begin to consider what they will do if the need to evacuate arrives.

County Engineer Pam Dingman said most creeks are just below flood stage. She also urged caution when driving in rural areas.

“Please, if you see water over the road, do not drive in it. If you see debris on the road, please let us know. We will be picking that up as soon as we can.”

Dingman said many rural roads are dangerous right now.

“The gravel roads in particular are very wet and require caution when you’re on them. You need to slow down and just be careful out there.”

Dingman also has her eye on rural bridges and culverts, some of which have suffered flood damage in recent years.

“We will continue to inspect the bridges on the surface, and we will get under them as soon as the water goes down to verify that they are still safe to be open to the public.”

City-County health director Shavanna Lausterer urged everyone to stay out of the water.

“Just avoid contact with the flood water whenever possible. Flood waters can carry dangerous bacteria and debris, and exposure to disease can occur as people wade through the water.”

Fire Chief Micheal DeSpain said being in the water is physically dangerous also.

“Our two #1 rescues we deal with are vehicles that are going into water they shouldn’t, and the other is usually kids playing in culverts and the ditches and drainage areas.”

The National Weather Service has a Flood Watch in effect for Lincoln and much of Southeast Nebraska until Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday are also expected to be cloudy, with a 30% to 40% chance of rain each day, then sunshine is expected on Saturday.

