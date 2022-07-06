Flood Watch issued For Lincoln, Much of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa
Lincoln, NE (July 6, 2022) A Flood Watch goes into effect at midnight tonight for 15 counties in east central Nebraska and 8 counties in western Iowa. The National Weather Service is forecast 1-3 inches of rain for the area, on top of heavy rains in some areas last night.
The watch says that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including urban areas.
Stay tuned to KFOR for updates to the situation.