Flood Relief Updates

Vice President Pence Calls for Better Flood Relief Actions

Vice President Mike Pence is calling on Democrats on Capitol Hill to send disaster relief to flood victims in Nebraska and Iowa.

Touring the area along the Missouri River near Pacific Junction, Iowa Friday, Pence said Senate Democrats need to compromise on a nearly $13.5 billion relief package.

Flood aid was tied to a bill that included funding for relief from Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico a year and a half ago. Several Democratic Senators blocked the relief package because they wanted more money to help Puerto Rico.

Pence singled out Democratic lawmakers Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) saying: “If you see [these Senators] come to Iowa asking for your vote, you ought to ask them why they voted against disaster assistance for Iowa.”

NPPD Increasing Incentives to Help with Flood Recovery

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and its participating wholesale customers will be increasing three residential EnergyWise incentives to help those affected by the recent flooding.

The incentive amounts have been increased for High-Efficiency Heat Pump, the Heat Pump Water Heater and Cooling Tune-Up programs. These incentives will increase by approximately 33% through December 31, 2019 and are available to all customers, not just those recuperating from flood damage. Programs are available to customers of NPPD and participating wholesale utility customers.

Nebraska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (NEVOAD) and Community Partners Opening Two Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC)

The Nebraska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (NEVOAD) and its community partners will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) at the Columbus Fraternal Order of Eagles, 3205 12th St, Columbus.

The MARC will offer impacted residents additional aid and resources, including financial assistance for those who qualify, from multiple relief agencies. The MARC will be open from 1 to 8 p.m., April 14.

The MARC brings relief resources and offers residents convenient access to agencies in one central location. The American Red Cross, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Salvation Army and the Nebraska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (NEVOAD) are just a few of the organizations that will be available at the MARC.

College Students May Be Eligible for Disaster Assistance (FEMA Update)

Students who attend Nebraska colleges or universities in areas impacted by the March winter storm and flooding may be eligible for federal disaster assistance. Their permanent residence does not need to be in any of the 15 designated counties to be eligible for assistance. However, property damages or losses must have occurred in the impacted areas. Property damages or losses that may be eligible for repair or replacement include personal vehicles, clothing, text books and school supplies.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) Available (FEMA Update)

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John H. Albin announced that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of flooding in the state may qualify for unemployment assistance. People who live in or worked in the counties designated for FEMA Individual Assistance, and whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted due to the flooding, may be eligible for assistance.

Individuals can generally receive up to 26 weeks of DUA benefits as long as unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster. Eligibility for DUA benefits will be determined on a week-to-week basis.

General information about DUA can be found at dol.nebraska.gov/UIBenefits/ Programs/DUA .

Subway® Restaurants Donate Funds for Nebraska Strong Charity Campaign for Flood Relief

Over 200 Subway Restaurant locations will be running a statewide campaign to directly benefit the state, and help provide funding to assist with flood relief. The program will run from April 8th – May 6th benefiting the Nebraska Strong Charity Campaign. Customers can donate to the campaign in any participating Subway location in Nebraska. Every customer that donates $1 or more to the Nebraska Strong Campaign will receive a coupon for a $1 off of a footlong.