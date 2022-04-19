Flood Gets U.S. Chamber Endorsement
NORFOLK, NE (April 19, 2022) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced its endorsement of Republican Mike Flood to serve as the next representative of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.
“The U.S. Chamber and our members are committed to candidates for public office who support job creators and their employees, families, and communities through policy solutions that will address economic challenges, accelerate our recovery, and promote opportunity for all,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark. “Mike Flood’s commitment to supporting free enterprise and the American business community with pro-growth solutions that address our economic challenges have earned him the political support of the Chamber. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Mike Flood and looks forward to partnering with him in Congress.”
“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Flood. “As a job creator, I’m focused on pursuing the pro-growth, conservative policies that will enable our families, businesses, and communities to thrive and prosper.”