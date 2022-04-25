Flood Gets Endorsement From Cattlemen’s Association
NORFOLK, NE (April 25, 2022) – Today, the Nebraska Cattlemen Political Action Committee released the following statement in support of Republican Mike Flood’s candidacy for Congress:
“We are pleased to announce our support for Mike Flood, who we believe will best represent the needs and interest of our beef cattle producers. As the Beef State, it is crucial for us to elect candidates who truly understand issues affecting the agriculture community and who will help ensure our members continue to thrive for decades to come.”
“I’m honored to have the support of the Nebraska Cattlemen,” said Flood. “Agriculture is the lifeblood of the 1st Congressional District, and I’m going to be a fighter for our ag producers in Washington.”
Flood is one of five Republicans on the Primary Election ballot running for Nebraska’s First District Seat in House of Representatives. He will also face fellow State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election June 28 to fill the seat that was left vacant by the resignation of Jeff Fortenberry for the remainder of the year.