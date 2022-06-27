Flood Endorsed By Two Police Organizations
Lincoln, NE (June 27, 2022) – On the eve of the June 28th 1st Congressional District Special Election, Republican Mike Flood has been endorsed by the Lincoln Police Union and the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police.
“Mike Flood has the proven leadership skills, policy knowledge, and a commitment to support law enforcement to best represent the 1st District in Congress,” said Jeff Sorensen, President of the Lincoln Police Union. “That’s why the Lincoln Police Union proudly endorses Mike Flood for Congress.”
“As the largest law enforcement association in Nebraska, with over 4,500 members, including in Lincoln, Papillion, La Vista, and Bellevue in Sarpy County, Fremont, Norfolk, and more, we are proud to get behind Mike Flood to represent Nebraska in Congress,” said Jim Maguire on behalf of the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police. “We are counting on him to stop some of the radical agendas that are coming from the halls of Congress and get commonsense support to help law enforcement professionals who keep our communities safe.”
“I’m overwhelmed by the support I have received to represent Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, especially from law enforcement professionals,” said Flood. “Their dedication to justice and to keeping Nebraska families safe is incredible. I will always support them and the critical work they do every day.”
Flood’s law enforcement supporters include:
Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police
Lincoln Police Association
Former Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Col. Tom Nesbitt
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger
Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff
Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig
Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion
Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance
Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann