Flood Danger Rising Again

Heavy rains late Monday night and early Tuesday morning raised fears of renewed flooding in Southeast Nebraska. Lincoln received 1.19″ of rain, officially, between 11 p.m. Monday and 8 A.M. Tuesday. Reports from individual observers ran much higher in scattered areas. Creek and river rises began almost immediately.

Salt Creek (shown above) rose nearly 12 feet during the day Monday and early Tuesday in the Lincoln area. Oak Creek rose just over 9 feet. Neither was at flood stage.

Lincoln Creek at Seward rose 12.7 feet, just topping the moderate flood stage of 17 feet.

Anyone with property in areas prone to flooding is urged to remain on alert and be prepared t act if continued rain falls in the area.