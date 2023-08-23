Flight Service from Red Way is Shutting Down

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–Only months after launching its air service from the Lincoln Airport, Red Way Airlines on Wednesday morning announced they are ceasing operations.

All flights booked after Aug. 31 have been cancelled.

In July, Red Way announced they were dropping flight service from Lincoln to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin, Texas. The airline was unveiled in March as a partnership between the Lincoln Airport, GlobalX Air Tours and Global Crossing Airlines with the goal of gaining tourism to other places, while encouraging people to travel to Lincoln.

Money received by the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board from funding through the American Rescue Plan Act made the chartered flights possible. The funding was for $3-million.