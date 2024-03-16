Fletcher Landmark Trail Project Begins March 18

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 16) Construction of the Fletcher Landmark Trail along the south side of Fletcher Avenue between North 14th and North 27th streets is scheduled to begin Monday, March 18. The project will start with tree removal and is expected to be completed in fall. During construction, pedestrians should use the sidewalks on the north side of Fletcher Avenue.

This project is funded with Federal Transportation Alternatives Program funds and local Impact Fee dollars. The new 10-foot wide concrete trail will begin on the southeast corner of the North 14th Street and Fletcher Avenue intersection, travel along the south side of Fletcher Avenue, and terminate at the southwest corner of Fletcher Avenue and North 27th Street intersection.

For more information and project updates, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails, select the “Trail Projects” link and scroll down to the Fletcher Landmark Trail tab. For additional information on the trail project, contact Allison Speicher [email protected] 402-441-1652.

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails.