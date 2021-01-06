Fleetwood Mac songs SOLD!
Lindsey Buckingham has become the latest high-profile artist to sell the publishing rights to his entire song catalog.
Officials with the Hipgnosis Songs Fund on Tuesday confirmed the purchase of Buckingham’s tunes — a total of 161. They include all the songs the singer-guitarist wrote for Fleetwood Mac, like “Go Your Own Way” and “The Chain.”
While the amount of money Buckingham received for the rights hasn’t been revealed, Hipgnosis previously paid him $323 million for a 25 percent stake in his song catalog. As part of the new deal, Hipgnosis will also receive 50 percent of royalties from any new compositions, the company reveals.