Flat Black, featuring ex-FFDP guitarist Jason Hook, details debut album

Flat Black, the new band featuring former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, has announced their debut album.

The record is titled Dark Side of the Brain and is due out July 19.

“I’m so excited to share these songs with the public,” Hook says. “Dark Side of the Brain is personal, every lyric came from a real place.”

Hook debuted Flat Black in 2023 with the songs “It’s Your Lack of Respect” and “Halo.” The group’s also shared the song “Justice Will Be Done” and the Corey Taylor collaboration “Nothing to Some.”

A fifth cut, titled “Sideways,” is out now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Flat Black will be on tour with Godsmack starting in July.

