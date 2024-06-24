Flashlights In Use on Motorcycle Hit by Truck Early Monday Near Waverly

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–A collision between a motorcycle and a truck early Monday morning near Waverly left the rider with minor injuries.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says this happened along Highway 6 between 148th and 162nd Streets. He says a 27-year-old man from Detroit was eastbound and a truck clipped his motorcycle, that was poorly lit. Houchin says the man had duct-taped flashlights to the front and back of his motorcycle.

The man was taken to a Lincoln hospital with minor injuries and later cited for having improper lights. The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.