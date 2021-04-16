Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Shooting in Indiana
LINCOLN, NE (April 16, 2021) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 15, 2021.
Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 20, 2021. The proclamation can be found by clicking here.
Authorities Friday identified the suspect in the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana. Two law enforcement officials say investigators are searching a home in Indianapolis associated with Hole and have seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media. The shooting left eight people dead and several wounded.
