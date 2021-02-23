Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Coronavirus Victims
LINCOLN, NE (February 22, 2021) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. The official tally, released by Johns Hopkins University Medical School this afternoon, showed that the U.S. had surpassed 500,000 deaths.
Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, February 26, 2021.
The proclamation can be found by clicking here.