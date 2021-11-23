Five State Agencies Collaborate to Encourage Safe Thanksgiving Travel
(KFOR NEWS November 23, 2021) Millions of travelers are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving and the state law enforcement agencies from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska are teaming up to encourage safe travel.
“Family and friendships aren’t bound by state lines,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Nebraskans will travel to other states for Thanksgiving and many from other states will make their way to visit family and friends in Nebraska. So, we’re teaming up with our partner state agencies to let all motorists know that troopers will on the road, working to keep all travelers safe.”
Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska comprise Region 7 of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Each agency is also participating in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs throughout Thanksgiving weekend.
All motorists, whether traveling in state or out of state, are encouraged to check weather conditions before beginning the trip and be aware of the options for assistance available in neighboring states.
All emergencies should be reported to 911.
READ MORE: Martinez Will Not Play In Huskers Game VS Iowa