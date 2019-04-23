Five People Sent To Hospital After Tuesday Morning Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 23)–There are few details about a crash around 8:45am Tuesday at Antelope Valley Parkway and Salt Creek Roadway. No citations have been issued yet, according to Lincoln Police.  Investigators say a northbound vehicle turned left in front of a southbound vehicle, colliding head-on. Five people altogether were injured and taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Traffic in all four directions, at one point, was blocked off, but some lanes were reopened as the area started to clear up.

