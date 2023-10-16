Five People Arrested In Friday Robbery at a Central Lincoln Apartment Building

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 16)–An 18-year-old man and four juveniles are in custody after they allegedly robbed a 23-year-old man early Friday night at a central Lincoln apartment complex.

Police say the man was invited online to a party near 23rd and “W” and when he arrived, he ran into several people wearing ski masks, with a some of them armed. The man was assaulted and forced to hand over his wallet, car keys and iPhone for a $784 loss.

Police later arrested 18-year-old Jakyri Miller and referred four juveniles in connection to the robbery.