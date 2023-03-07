Five LPS Teachers Recognized at Thank You Teacher Breakfast

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 7)–This year’s Lincoln Public Schools Thank You Teacher event saw five educators selected from among 500 written nominations to be recognized for their impacts on students and their families throughout Lincoln.

Those teachers and students were honored for 2023 at the annual Thank You Teacher breakfast Tuesday morning at the Governor’s Mansion, as part of Nebraska Teacher Recognition activities.

The winning educators and people who nominated them include:

Preschool – Grade 2: Kayla Finley, preschool teacher at McPhee Elementary School; nominated by parent Kaitlin Ferris.

Grades 3-5: Cassidy Sostad, fourth grade teacher at Hill Elementary School; nominated by former student Addy Ackerman, sixth grade student at Scott Middle School.

Middle School: Ashley Forbes, Life Skills teacher at Irving Middle School; nominated by parents Julie and Tregg Lunn.

High School: Shannon Quible, North Star business department chair; nominated by North Star High School junior TT Thai.

Retired: Sara Mann, former Northeast High School teacher; nominated by Cecilia Burda, current Northeast High School teacher.

The annual event is sponsored by Lincoln Public Schools, the Lincoln Education Association, the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools and Alpha Media – KFOR/KFRX.

Watch the ceremony below.