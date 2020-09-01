      Weather Alert

Five Greek Houses at UN-L Under Quarantine

Sep 1, 2020 @ 4:16am

(KFOR NEWS  September 1, 2020)   (AP) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln says four sororities and one fraternity are under quarantine because of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The university said the five houses initially reported each reported four or five cases, which was enough to impose a quarantine.  The four sororities are Kappa Alpha Theta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Phi and Kappa Kappa Gamma. The fraternity is is Beta Theta Pi.

A university spokeswoman says it’s unclear if the houses have confirmed more cases since the initial report. The university reported a total of 197 positive cases as of Sunday.

