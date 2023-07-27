Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory featured in upcoming ’Call of Duty’ update
Five Finger Death Punch‘s Zoltan Bathory is entering the world of Call of Duty.
The guitarist will be featured in the upcoming season 5 update of the long-running franchise’s Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone video games.
“It was a lot of fun working on this, all the body scans the photo shoots,” Bathory shares in an Instagram post. “It’s been a long time in the making.”
The Call of Duty season 5 update will be available starting August 2.
Prior to Bathory, Avenged Sevenfold‘s M. Shadows was featured in a Call of Duty game. The “Bat Country” rocker was a playable character in 2019’s Operation Apocalypse Z level in Black Ops 4.
