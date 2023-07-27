Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory featured in upcoming ﻿’Call of Duty’﻿ update

Five Finger Death Punch‘s Zoltan Bathory is entering the world of Call of Duty.

The guitarist will be featured in the upcoming season 5 update of the long-running franchise’s Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone video games.

“It was a lot of fun working on this, all the body scans the photo shoots,” Bathory shares in an Instagram post. “It’s been a long time in the making.”

The Call of Duty season 5 update will be available starting August 2.

Prior to Bathory, Avenged Sevenfold‘s M. Shadows was featured in a Call of Duty game. The “Bat Country” rocker was a playable character in 2019’s Operation Apocalypse Z level in Black Ops 4.

