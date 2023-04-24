Five Finger Death Punch shares reason behind Metallica cancellation

We now know why Five Finger Death Punch canceled their upcoming performance opening for Metallica in Amsterdam.

After the “Enter Sandman” legends shared earlier Monday that Death Punch had dropped off the bill due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the Las Vegas metallers have revealed in a Facebook post that frontman Ivan Moody “recently had surgery to correct an acute hernia injury,” the recovery for which has “proved more challenging than initially thought.”

“On the advice of his doctors, Ivan and Five Finger Death Punch will not be able to perform the show in Amsterdam with Metallica,” the post continues.

The Amsterdam concert was scheduled to be Death Punch’s first show opening for Metallica’s world M72 tour. Moody and company plan to rejoin the tour for their next scheduled date, set for May 17 in Paris.

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen will perform a solo set in Amsterdam in place of Five Finger Death Punch.

