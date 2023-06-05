Five Finger Death Punch scraps remaining European dates due to Ivan Moody health issue

Five Finger Death Punch has canceled the remainder of the band’s European summer tour as frontman Ivan Moody continues to recover after undergoing hernia surgery earlier this year.

“Ivan was recently seen by his medical team and they have now advised him to rest and refrain from travel until the beginning of July,” the metal outfit writes in a Facebook post. “This is to ensure he makes a full recovery and can be ready to start the North American leg of this tour on July 21st in York, [Pennsylvania] without further interruption.”

News of Moody’s surgery first broke in April when Five Finger Death Punch canceled their set opening for Metallica in Paris. They later canceled more dates when Moody’s recovery process was hit by unspecified “complications,” which necessitated a visit to the emergency room.

“We would like to thank Metallica for their unwavering support of the band and of Ivan during this tough time,” Death Punch writes. “Most importantly, though, we thank the fans for your understanding and patience. It is heartbreaking we were not able to play these shows, but we will most certainly return next year and we have a few other things planned too.”

