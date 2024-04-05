Five Finger Death Punch premieres “This Is the Way” song, featuring late DMX

Five Finger Death Punch has premiered a new single called “This Is the Way,” featuring late rapper DMX, who died in 2021.

“The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality,” says guitarist Zoltan Bathory. “He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly.”

“We have always viewed DMX as ‘the metalhead of hip-hop’ because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style,” Bathory continues. “He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages — an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real. It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it’s a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX’s memory.”

In his verses, DMX raps, “Where’s there’s rock and roll/I lock and load.”

“This Is the Way” is included on FFDP’s new AfterLife deluxe album, which is out now via digital outlets. The song is accompanied by a video directed by Hype Williams, who’s worked with artists including DMX, Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Wu-Tang Clan, streaming now on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

