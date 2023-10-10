Five Finger Death Punch may release new song with mystery guest artist

Five Finger Death Punch is sitting on an unreleased song recorded during the sessions for the band’s latest album, 2022’s AfterLife. As guitarist Zoltan Bathory tells ABC Audio, the track is set to feature an unnamed guest artist, but it’s been held up due to music industry-related legal issues that often come up in regard to collaborations.

“There were some unsolved or unresolved legalities around the track,” Bathory says. “Right now, it seems like it’s resolving and we’re gonna be able to put out the song.”

Had those issues been resolved ahead of AfterLife‘s release, Bathory says the original plan was to put out the song as the album’s lead single before deciding to shelve it.

“Because it is so difficult to deal with this giant infrastructure of various artists that we were like, ‘You know what? Let’s just not risk it,’” Bathory recalls. “‘Let’s wait for all the paperwork to be done, and then we put it out.’”

A year after AfterLife dropped, Bathory hopes that the song will finally see the light of day.

“Then, it that case, we will amend [Afterlife] and put [the song] out as a single,” he says.

In the meantime, you can listen to the original AfterLife and its singles “Welcome to the Circus,” “Times Like These” and “AfterLife,” all of which hit #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

FFDP’s also set to resume opening for Metallica‘s M72 tour on November 5 in St. Louis.

