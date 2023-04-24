Five Finger Death Punch drops off first show opening for Metallica

Five Finger Death Punch will no longer be opening for Metallica‘s upcoming show in Amsterdam this weekend.

Ivan Moody and company are among the many artists providing support for the “Enter Sandman” outfit on their M72 world tour. Their first date on the bill was set for Saturday, April 29, in the Dutch capital. However, in a Facebook post, Metallica shares that FFDP “cannot join” the show “due to unforeseen circumstances,” and Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen will perform a solo set in their place.

Five Finger Death Punch’s next scheduled show on the M72 tour is set for May 17 in Paris.

Other openers on the M72 tour include Mammoth WVH, Architects, Ice Nine Kills, Volbeat, Greta Van Fleet and the reformed Pantera.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.