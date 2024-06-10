Five Finger Death Punch conquers ﻿’Billboard﻿’s’ Mainstream Rock Airplay with DMX collaboration

Five Finger Death Punch has once again punched through to the top of Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The band’s 15th leader on the ranking is “This Is the Way,” their collaboration with late rapper DMX. The track appears on the deluxe version of FFDP’s 2022 album AfterLife, which dropped in April.

With “This Is the Way,” Five Finger Death Punch breaks a three-way tie with Foo Fighters and Metallica for the third-most #1s in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay, which began in 1981. Shinedown has the most, with 19, followed by Three Days Grace, with 17.

“This Is the Way” also posthumously gives DMX his first appearance and #1 hit on Mainstream Rock Airplay.

Five Finger Death Punch will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August. They’re also opening for select dates on Metallica’s world M72 tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.