Five Finger Death Punch cancels all touring through mid-June

Five Finger Death Punch has canceled a run of upcoming tour dates due to frontman Ivan Moody‘s recent hernia surgery.

“Ivan went to the emergency room a few days ago with some complications from his recent hernia surgery,” the band writes in a statement. “While he is in the best possible medical care, his doctors have advised he must not perform any strenuous activity until, at the minimum, June 12, 2023.”

FFDP first shared news of Moody’s surgery ahead of canceling their show opening for Metallica in Amsterdam in April. At the time, they said they’d return to open for Metallica’s May 17 in show in Paris, but that set has since been canceled, along with their May 28 gig supporting the “Enter Sandman” legends in Hamburg, Germany.

The affected dates also include England’s Download Festival, which Five Finger Death Punch will no longer play.

“We were genuinely looking forward to the dates and the decision to cancel was not made lightly, but Ivan’s health & well-being are our utmost priority,” the band says. “We apologize for any inconvenience and are grateful for your understanding and support during this time. We are all looking forward to returning to the stage as soon as Ivan has made a full recovery.”

