Five Finger Death Punch announces DMX collaboration + digital deluxe ‘AfterLife’ album

Five Finger Death Punch has announced a new song called “This Is the Way” featuring late rapper DMX, who passed away in 2021.

The track will be included on the upcoming digital deluxe of FFDP’s latest album, AfterLife, due out February 9.

“The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality,” says guitarist Zoltan Bathory. “He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly.”

“We have always viewed DMX as ‘the metalhead of hip-hop’ because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style,” Bathory adds. “He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages — an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real. It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it’s a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX’s memory.”

The digital deluxe edition of AfterLife also includes acoustic renditions of three songs off the original record. You can listen to the unplugged version of “Judgement Day” now via digital outlets.

The original AfterLife was released in 2022 and features the singles “Welcome to the Circus,” “Times Like These” and “AfterLife.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

