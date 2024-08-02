Five Arrested In Two Separate Drug Busts Thursday in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–Two separate drug busts were done by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, landing five people in jail.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said that investigators pulled over a vehicle in front of a home near SW 17th and West “C” Streets, as part of an ongoing investigation. Officers talked to 39-year-old Clinton Nimmich and his passenger, 39-year-old Alisa Curtis. A search of the vehicle found 91 grams of meth and a .40-caliber handgun next to the center console.

A search warrant later served at the home later found more meth, plus eight more guns, oxycodone pills, THC wax and 6.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Three teens were inside the home at the time of the search, according to police.

Nimmich and Curtis were arrested on suspicion of several felony drug charges.

Also on Thursday, Narcotics Task Force on Thursday served a search warrant at a Havelock home, as part of an ongoing investigation, and found just over a pound-and-a-half of meth. Captain Kocian says three people inside the home near Touzalin Avenue and Havelock Avenue were contacted.

They have been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Ryan, 52-year-old Rochelle Epp and 38-year-old Frank Matson. All were arrested on several drug related offenses.

In addition to the meth, over $2,000 in cash was found, along with various narcotics and drug paraphernalia and five guns.