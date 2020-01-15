Fitness Through Lincoln Parks and Recreation

(KFOR NEWS January 15, 2020) The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that adults engage in 150 minutes weekly of moderate intensity activity such as brisk walking or in 75 minutes weekly of vigorous intensity activity such as running. Studies indicated that less than one-quarter of American adults are achieving these guidelines. The CDC also recommends that children and youth ages 6 through 17 be involved in 60 minutes of daily moderate to vigorous physical activity.
The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department provides many opportunities to maintain or increase fitness levels:
- Walk, run or bike on Lincoln’s 84 miles of trails
- Walk, run or go mountain biking in Wilderness Park. Wilderness Park is also a good place for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing when there is snow
- Go for a hike at Pioneers Park Nature Center
- Walk, run or bike the 2.25 mile trail loop around Holmes Lake
- Ice is cleared on the lake at Holmes Park for ice skating when it has a depth of fie or more inches
- Belmont Recreation Center and F Street Community Center offer indoor walking/jogging tracks
- Each of the recreation centers has fitness equipment
- Recreation centers also offer open gym times
- Participate in a free fitness class:
- Kickboxing – F Street Community Center
- Yoga – Jayne Snyder Trails Center
- Barre (hybrid workout class combining ballet-inspired moves with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga and strength training) – F Street Community Center
- Zumba – F Street Community Center
For more information about the classes, contact the “F” Street Community Center at 402-441-7951. For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
