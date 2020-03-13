Fischer Statement on National Emergency Declaration
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement after President Trump declared a national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak under the Stafford Act:
“President Trump made the correct move in declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency. Even more resources will now be available to supplement states and localities to combat this growing outbreak. Nebraskans should continue social distancing, thorough hand washing, and staying home when sick during this pandemic,” Fischer said.
Under the Stafford Act, the president can declare a national emergency for a public health incident. This unlocks federal resources that can be used to supplement efforts by state and local officials to respond to the emergency. It also can authorize emergency protective measures like distribution of emergency medicine and other necessities.
Senator Fischer has introduced bipartisan legislation with Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to address the coronavirus outbreak by increasing access to respirators for health care workers and first responders.
