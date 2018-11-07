Fischer, Ricketts Statewide Winners

Election Day brought no surprises for Governor Pete Ricketts and Senator Deb Fischer. Both won re-election. With most votes counted, it appeared that the Petition To Expand Medicaid, Initiative 427, would win statewide approval.

Of almost 200,000 registered voters in Lancaster County, just over half voted. That was close to the prediction of Lancaster County Election Commissioner, Dave Shively, who said early voting for a Midterm Election was at a record pace.

Shively’s 55% turnout prediction would be a record and 7% higher than 2014.

