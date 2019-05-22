Fischer Reintroduces DIGIT Act

(Lincoln, NE May 22, 2019)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) reintroduced the bipartisan Developing and Growing the Internet of Things (DIGIT) Act. The bill would convene a working group of federal entities and private sector stakeholders tasked with providing recommendations to Congress on how to facilitate the growth of connected Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

The working group’s recommendations would focus on how to plan for, and encourage, the development and deployment of the IoT in the United States. The DIGIT Act unanimously passed the Senate in the 115th Congress.

The DIGIT ACT would benefit many, according to Senator Fischer.

“With this bill, we can continue to foster innovative solutions that deliver economic and societal benefits across many different sectors – from transportation to agriculture.”

Senator Schatz said the bill will help private and public sectors work together to create policies.

“Our bipartisan bill recognizes the potential of the Internet of Things, and will help the private and public sectors work together to produce well-informed policies on connected technology moving forward.”

In order to keep America at the forefront of the technological revolution, inspecting the power of the Internet of Things and updating regulations are important.

“As connected technology continues to evolve, it’s critical that Congress update federal policy to keep pace with innovation in order to keep America competitive. I look forward to working with Senators Fischer, Booker, and Schatz to examine the full impact of new technologies,” said Senator Gardner.

Additionally, the DIGIT Act directs the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to complete a report assessing spectrum required to support the Internet of Things.

“This bill underscores our bipartisan commitment to fostering innovation, protecting consumers, and finding tech solutions to some of our most pressing challenges,” said Senator Booker.

The DIGIT Act is supported by: The App Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, CTIA, the Competitive Carriers Association, the Computing Research Association, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Intel, the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the Security Industry Association, the Semiconductor Industry Association, the Telecommunications Industry Association, and VMWare.

Click here to read the text of the DIGIT Act