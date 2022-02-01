Fischer Reintroduces Bill to Help Pregnant Moms Access Tax Relief
(KFOR NEWS February 1, 2022) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, on Monday joined several of her Senate colleagues in reintroducing the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act, which allows pregnant moms to claim the Child Tax Credit for their unborn children.
“The lifelong journey of loving and nurturing a child begins the moment a mother finds out she is expecting. Our bill acknowledges that preparing to raise a child starts before the baby is born by allowing parents to claim their unborn children under the Child Tax Credit. This pro-life bill will provide critical relief for families and their babies,” said Sen. Fischer.
The bill was led by Senator Steve Daines (Mont.) and cosponsored by Senators Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), John Boozman (Ark.), Tim Scott (S.C.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Jim Inhofe (Okla.), James Lankford (Okla.), Mike Lee (Utah), Mitt Romney (Utah), Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Marco Rubio (Fla.).
This bill builds on the Child Tax Credit provisions included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by supporting families and pregnant mothers with the many costs that come with carrying a baby, as well as planning for the care of a newborn baby.
