Fischer Receives Endorsement From Lincoln Police Union

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–An endorsement for her re-election bid for Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer from the Lincoln Police Union.

The union said in a statement Senator Fischer has demonstrated support and understanding for law enforcement’s concerns regarding public safety. Fischer has also received endorsements from the Lincoln Firefighters Union, Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police and the Nebraska Professional Firefighters Association, among others.

Nebraska’s Primary Election Day is May 14.