Fischer Makes Service Academy Nominations

Jan 2, 2020 @ 4:39pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday, Nebraska Republica U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced the names of 33 Nebraskans she is nominating this year to attend U.S. service academies:

“It is my privilege to announce the names of the impressive Nebraska students I have nominated to attend our nation’s prestigious military academies. These students are hard workers and proven leaders who will make our state and country proud. I thank all of them for their willingness to continue Nebraska’s long-standing tradition of defending this nation.”

Every year, U.S. senators nominate individuals from their states for enrollment at the five U.S. Military Service Academies: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy. Once a student receives a nomination, their application process within the respective service academy begins.

Below are Senator Fischer’s nominees for the class of 2024:

  • Trinity Bohaty of Bennet to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy
  • Nathan Booher of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
  • Ariana Bryant of Bennington to the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Parker Chandler of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Allie Clark of Waterloo to the U.S. Air Force Academy
  • William Conrad of Gretna to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Colton Craig of McCook to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Matthew Downey of Lincoln to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Jacob Felker of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy
  • Paige Fixemer of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy
  • Cynthia France of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Anne Goodman of Blair to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy
  • Grady Griess of Grand Island to the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Carlos Gutierrez of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy
  • Traven Heiser of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
  • Tim Karbler of Offutt AFB to the U.S. Military Academy
  • Levi Kicken of Gering to the U.S. Military Academy
  • Ethan Koerwitz of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Kolton Koubsky of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Charles ‘Tyler’ Mays of Omaha to the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Nick McElroy of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Alex Miller of Grand Island to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
  • Jack Nolley of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Domani Occansey of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Trey Pursel of Nebraska City to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Corrie Sasse of Fremont to the U.S. Air Force Academy
  • Emma Soukup of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy
  • Nicholas Stoeckle of Columbus to the U.S. Military Academy
  • Avery Taylor of Papillion to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Katie Thompson of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Nathan Uhl of Omaha to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Addison Wilbur of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy
  • Austin Yeatts of Papillion to the U.S. Naval Academy