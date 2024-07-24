Fischer Issues Statement Following Resignation of Secret Service Director

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 23)–Following the news Tuesday that Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle had resigned, in light of the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Trump, Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer issued a statement.

Fischer said, “the American people still deserve to know why that failure was so complete, as well as what changes will be made to stop future assassination attempts.” Fischer went on to say, “Administration and agency officials must cooperate fully, honestly, and transparently with Congressional investigations.”

Cheatle had faced growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to the Republican presidential nominee at an outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump says his right ear was pierced in the shooting. One rallygoer was killed.