Fischer Holds Distance Learning E-Roundtable
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, hosted a distance learning e-roundtable with Nebraska leaders to examine how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted students across the state. This virtual roundtable focused on
broadband challenges schools, teachers, and students face with online learning, resources available from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, community partnerships, and potential policies still needed moving forward.
Fischer commented, “Students across Nebraska have seen major shifts in their daily lives over the past few months as they’ve worked to complete their spring classwork from home. Unfortunately, for so many students in the state, doing so has been incredibly
difficult because connectivity isn’t a reality. Nearly 20 percent of Nebraska’s students lack wired internet access at home, or are underserved with slow and unreliable internet connections. We brought a broad range of experts on this issue together for a
productive discussion about technology and telecommunications policies that will support our students now, and into the future.”